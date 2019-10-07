Jones collected 11 total tackles during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker accounted for his first double-digit tackle performance of the season, but Atlanta's defense was exposed for nearly 600 total yards by the potent Texans' attack. The Falcons' defense continues to struggle mightily despite Dan Quinn's shift to play caller, but Jones carries individual fantasy value because of his ability to rack up a high volume of tackles, as well as make plays against the pass. To this point in 2019 Jones hasn't gotten it going from a statistical perspective as a pass defender, but he racked up a colossal 27 pass deflections and eight interceptions over the first 37 games of his career between 2016 and 2018.

