Coach Dan Quinn is optimistic Jones (foot) will be able to play Week 13 against the Ravens, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was activated off injured reserve earlier this month but has been inactive for the two games since his return to the active roster. Quinn expressed a similar sentiment earlier this week before the 24-year-old was ultimately ruled out for Thursday's loss to the Saints. Jones will have some additional time to prepare for the Ravens after the quick turnaround this week, but there remains no guarantee he returns at all as the Falcons now sit at 4-7 with the playoffs seemingly out of reach, McClure reports.