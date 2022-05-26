Jones underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the entire offseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones is due a team-high $20.05 million in 2022, and there's rumors that Atlanta is planning on releasing or trading the linebacker this offseason in an attempt to expedite the rebuild process. However, regardless of where he ends up, his availability for the start of the year has quickly become the top story of his offseason.