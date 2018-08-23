Jones (undisclosed) will sit out of Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones doesn't need to prove anything to secure a roster spot, as he made 246 tackles, 21 pass breakups and six interceptions -- he ran two back for touchdowns -- through his first two seasons in the league. Therefore, the Falcons will be cautious with Jones' workload until they kick off Week 1 against the Eagles.