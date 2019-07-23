Jones (foot) participated in individual drills and practiced on the side of the field Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was limited to six games due to a foot injury in 2018 and has yet to resume practicing with his teammates. Participating in individual drills is an unmistakable step in the right direction, and Jones affirmed Monday that he's "easing" into practices and feeling good according to Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. The linebacker's future as a cornerstone member of Atlanta's defense is clear, given that he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with the team earlier this month, but it remains to be seen when he'll be fully available.