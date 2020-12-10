Jones registered 10 tackles and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Saints.
Given his fourth-quarter fumble recovery, courtesy of a Steven Means sack on Taysom Hill, Jones has now generated takeaways in back-to-back games. The 2017 Pro Bowler stands with 78 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions to his ledger as Atlanta prepares to face the recently shut out Chargers in Week 14. Austin Ekeler presents a unique challenge to Jones and Co. as a high-level pass catcher out of the backfield.
