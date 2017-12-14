Falcons' Deji Olatoye: Signs with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Olatoye to a contract Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Olatoye assumes the roster spot of fellow cornerback C.J. Goodwin, who was released in a corresponding move. After appearing in five games with Atlanta last season, Olatoye suited up just twice before the Falcons released him in September. He later resurfaced in Tampa Bay, logging one tackle across three contests.
