The Falcons have elevated Abrams to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Abrams is primed to make his third career appearance during Week 15, and his first since suiting up for an Oct. 5 Monday night loss to Green Bay. The Colorado product has fielded 24 of his 25 total snaps on special teams this season, and he may only be deployed on the defensive side if there are injuries above him on the cornerback depth chart.