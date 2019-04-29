Falcons' Del'Shawn Phillips: Agrees to terms with Atlanta

Phillips officially signed a contract with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Phillips attended Illinois, where he started 12 games, racking up 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound speedster will face a tough task to make the roster, as he was one of three linebackers to sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.