Hellams (concussion) finished 2023 with 40 tackles (25 solo) in 15 appearances.

A rookie seventh-round pick, Hellams operated exclusively on special teams to start his career but gradually carved out a larger defensive role. He operated as a starter over the final weeks of the campaign but missed the season finale due to a concussion. Given the way the year ended, Hellams should have a chance to compete with Richie Grant for snaps next to Jessie Bates in 2024, but the Falcons may look to upgrade the safety position this offseason as well.