Hellams (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hellams was unable to suit up in Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, but after logging a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to play Sunday. The third-year safety from Alabama missed the Falcons' entire 2024 campaign with an ankle issue. However, he posted 40 total tackles across 354 defensive snaps in his rookie season. If Hellams can suit up in Week 2, he'd likely serve as Atlanta's top reserve safety.