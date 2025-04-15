Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said last Friday that Hellams (ankle) will be a full participant at voluntary OTAs, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Hellams missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a significant ankle sustained during the preseason, but he'll have a full offseason of health to get ready for the 2025 season. Atlanta's decision to sign Jordan Fuller to a one-year deal in free agency will likely relegate Hellams to a rotational or backup role on defense, especially if the Falcons address the safety spot in the 2025 NFL Draft.