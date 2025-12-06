default-cbs-image
The Falcons placed Hellams (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hellams was unable to practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 13 loss to the Jets. The third-year pro played in 11 of 12 games for Atlanta, appearing almost exclusively on special teams. The 25-year-old will miss at least four games, with the final week of the regular season against the Saints being the earliest he can return.

