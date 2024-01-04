Hellams did not practice Wednesday and is in concussion protocol, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

According to coach Arthur Smith, Hellams began experiencing concussion symptoms following Sunday's loss to Chicago. He was able to play 72 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in that contest, tallying six tackles (all solo). If Hellams is unable to clear concussion protocol in time to suit up for Sunday's key Week 18 clash against the Saints, Richie Grant would likely slide back into a starting role.