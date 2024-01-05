Hellams (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
Hellams was held out of practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Falcons' Week 17 loss to the Bears, so it's no surprise that the 2023 seventh-round pick won't suit up Sunday. Richie Grant is expected to see more work in Atlanta's secondary with Hellams missing the team's Week 18 affair.
More News
-
Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: In concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Productive in Sunday's loss•
-
Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Back to full strength•
-
Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Back at practice•
-
Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Missing Week 9•
-
Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Taken by Atlanta in Round 7•