Hellams (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Hellams was held out of practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Falcons' Week 17 loss to the Bears, so it's no surprise that the 2023 seventh-round pick won't suit up Sunday. Richie Grant is expected to see more work in Atlanta's secondary with Hellams missing the team's Week 18 affair.