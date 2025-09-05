Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Out for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.
A seventh-round pick in 2023, Hellams appeared in 15 regular-season games as a rookie before missing all of 2024 with an ankle injury.
