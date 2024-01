Hellams recorded six total tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Bears.

The rookie out of Alabama has seen increased time on the Falcons' defense since taking over the starting strong safety duties from Richie Grant in Week 15. Hellams has started four games for Atlanta thus far, logging 28 total tackles, including one tackle for loss in those starts. Expect the 2023 seventh-round pick to continue starting in the Falcons' secondary in a must-win Week 18 game against the Saints.