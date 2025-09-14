Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Ready to go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellams (hamstring) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Vikings, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Hellams will make his season debut after being forced to miss the team's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old is set to operate as the top reserve option behind Jessie Bates at strong safety versus Minnesota.
