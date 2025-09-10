Hellams (hamstring) participated in practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hellams didn't practice at all last week and didn't play in Sunday's season-opener versus Tampa Bay, so his ability to participate (albeit in limited fashion) in practice Wednesday represents a step in the right direction. Hellams missed all of last year due to an ankle injury, so when he next gets on the field, it will be his first regular-season action since 2023.