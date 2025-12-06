Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams: Ruled out for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellams (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hellams was unable to practice at all this week after apparently suffering a hamstring injury during Atlanta's Week 13 loss to the Jets. He's contributed almost exclusively on special teams this season.
