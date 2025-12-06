default-cbs-image
Hellams (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hellams was unable to practice at all this week after apparently suffering a hamstring injury during Atlanta's Week 13 loss to the Jets. He's contributed almost exclusively on special teams this season.

