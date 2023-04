The Falcons selected Hellams in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

Hellams (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) might be a little light by NFL safety standards but the Alabama product was a standout three-year starter on a tough defense and looks like a good value this late for Atlanta. As much as Hellams might be a below average athlete (4.57-second 40, 31-inch vertical), he did something right to make 108 tackles in 13 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022.