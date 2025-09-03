Hellams did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's not clear when Hellams picked up the injury, but his practice participation Thursday and Friday will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against Tampa Bay. Jordan Fuller would be in line to see more rotational snaps at safety behind starters Jessie Bates and Xavier Watts if Hellams is not cleared to play.