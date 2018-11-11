Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Active in Week 10
Shelby (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Browns.
Shelby had just been added to the injury report Friday, but it appears his groin issue wasn't overly serious. The 29-year-old end will look to help the Falcons contain mobile rookie signal caller Baker Mayfield, as well as a Browns rushing attack that has been effective since Nick Chubb was given the reins of the No. 1 running back job.
More News
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Clear of injury designation•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Practices in limited capacity Thursday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Out again vs. Bucs•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Week 6 status undetermined•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Ruled out for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10