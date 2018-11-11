Shelby (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Browns.

Shelby had just been added to the injury report Friday, but it appears his groin issue wasn't overly serious. The 29-year-old end will look to help the Falcons contain mobile rookie signal-caller Baker Mayfield, as well as a Browns rushing attack that has been effective since Nick Chubb was given the reins of the No. 1 running back job.

