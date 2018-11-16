Shelby (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Shelby didn't practice Wednesday but was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The Utah product has played in each of the Falcons' last three games after missing the previous four. In last week's contest against the Browns, Shelby logged four tackles (three solo) over 25 defensive snaps.

