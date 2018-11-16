Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Cleared to face Cowboys
Shelby (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Shelby didn't practice Wednesday but was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The Utah product has played in each of the Falcons' last three games after missing the previous four. In last week's contest against the Browns, Shelby logged four tackles (three solo) over 25 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Active Week 10•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Clear of injury designation•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Practices in limited capacity Thursday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Out again vs. Bucs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...