Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Held out of practice Thursday
Shelby (groin) was inactive for practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Shelby has been unable to return to practice since tweaking his groin in Sunday's win over Carolina, as he's now had to sit out two consecutive days of workouts with the ailment. Atlanta suddenly finds itself in dire need of defensive end depth, as both Shelby and Takkarist McKinley (groin) are in danger of missing a pivotal Week 3 matchup with the Saints.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.