Shelby (groin) was inactive for practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Shelby has been unable to return to practice since tweaking his groin in Sunday's win over Carolina, as he's now had to sit out two consecutive days of workouts with the ailment. Atlanta suddenly finds itself in dire need of defensive end depth, as both Shelby and Takkarist McKinley (groin) are in danger of missing a pivotal Week 3 matchup with the Saints.

