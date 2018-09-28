Shelby (groin) was cleared for walk-throughs, but did not participate in individual drills during Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After being held out last Sunday against the Saints, Shelby's status for a pivotal Week 4 showdown versus Cincinnati carries a questionable designation. The Falcons are thin at defensive end with Takk McKinley (groin) also battling injury, so it would be tremendously beneficial to get Shelby in the lineup against a Bengals offensive line that has excelled in pass protection in the early going.