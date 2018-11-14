Shelby (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Shelby was able to suit up during Atlanta's loss to the Browns in Week 10 despite being listed as questionable due to a groin issue, and still appears to be managing his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. If Shelby is unable to go, Steven Means will serve as the primary backup to Vic Beasley.

