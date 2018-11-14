Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Not practicing Wednesday
Shelby (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Shelby was able to suit up during Atlanta's loss to the Browns in Week 10 despite being listed as questionable due to a groin issue, and still appears to be managing his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. If Shelby is unable to go, Steven Means will serve as the primary backup to Vic Beasley.
More News
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Active Week 10•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Clear of injury designation•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Practices in limited capacity Thursday•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Out again vs. Bucs•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Week 6 status undetermined•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...