Shelby (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shelby was able to put in limited work at practice this week, but he still was not deemed healthy enough to play this weekend. This is Shelby's fourth straight absence while he nurses a groin injury, and he will continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.