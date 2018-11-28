Shelby (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Shelby started in three games for Atlanta in 2018 but missed time earlier this season with a groin injury. The Utah product is the fourth defensive starter to be placed on injured reserve, joining Keanu Neal (knee), Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and Deion Jones (foot) -- although Jones was activated prior to playing the Cowboys. Shelby didn't carry an injury designation prior to facing the Cowboys in Week 11, but the injury seems to have lingered and will force him to miss the remainder of the season.