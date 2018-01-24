Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Posts 30 tackles on season
Shelby recorded 30 tackles (16 solo) and one sack in 16 games this season.
Shelby averaged slightly under 25 defensive snaps per game this season as part of the Falcons' defensive line rotation. The 28-year-old is under contract through 2020 and will look to have an expanded role on the team next season.
