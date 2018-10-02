Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Potential return coming in Week 5
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he is hopeful Shelby (groin) will be able to play Sunday against the Steelers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Shelby has missed each of the Falcons' past two games as he continues to work his way back from injury. The veteran defense end was deemed inactive for all three of the team's practices last week, but has a chance of returning in time for a must-win road game against the Steelers and an offensive line that has held opponents to 1.6 sacks per game since the start of the 2017 season (NFL-best is 1.2 sacks allowed per game during that span).
