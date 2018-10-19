Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Practices in limited capacity Thursday
Shelby (groin) was limited for Atlanta's practice on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran defensive end sustained this lingering groin injury during a Week 2 win over Carolina, and has been held out of the lineup for the Falcons' past four games. Shelby being able to partake in practice is not necessarily a sign that he will be activated for a Week 7 tilt against the Giants, as he has been able to participate in walk-throughs and individual drills for three weeks now, without yet being able to return for full-speed game action. His presence on the field, even on a restricted snap count, would be beneficial in trying to slow down electrifying rookie running back Saquon Barkley.
