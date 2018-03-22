Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Re-signs with Falcons
Shelby agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shelby was cut by the Falcons in early March, but he now returns to the team on restructured terms. After recording 6.5 sacks and two interceptions between 2014 and 2015 with Miami, Shelby has tallied just one sack with zero forced turnovers during his first two years as a Falcon. The return of Shelby became a necessity with the team thinning out along the defensive line, having seen reigning team sack-leader Adrian Clayborn dart to New England in free agency.
