Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Ruled out again
Shelby (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Shelby continues to nurse a groin injury suffered during Atlanta's Week 2 victory over the Panthers. The depth defensive end's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that Shelby has yet to fully return to practice. Steven Means stands to receive increased defensive snaps as long as Shelby remains sidelined.
