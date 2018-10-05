Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Ruled out for Sunday
Shelby (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Kelsey Conway of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.
Shelby is close to returning from a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 2, but the defensive end wasn't quite ready enough for a Week 5 appearance. He'll have a solid chance to see the field Week 6 against the Buccaneers, but Brooks Reed and Steven Means could earn additional snaps at defensive end Sunday behind Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley.
