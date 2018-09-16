Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Ruled out Sunday
Shelby is ruled out with a groin injury and will not return against the Panthers on Sunday, Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network reports.
Shelby will remain sidelined for the duration of Sunday's contest, so Vic Beasley will take snaps without the presence his primary rotational backup. The severity of Shelby's injury remains undisclosed, so expect an update after the game.
