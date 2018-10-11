Shelby (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end was a limited practice participant for each of the team's practice sessions last week, but ultimately was unable to give it a go against Pittsburgh in Week 5. Shelby has been forced to sit out Atlanta's past three games, however the front seven has only fared slightly worse in his absence. The Falcons have allowed 124 rushing yards per game since Shelby first went inactive in Week 3, compared to 117 yards per game in two outings when he was healthy.

