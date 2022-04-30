The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

Ridder fell much further than expected, and while there was a reason for that fall this still looks like an excellent pick for the Falcons. Ridder lacks a strong arm and isn't the most natural passer, but his leadership character and work ethic are exceptional and he should pose an uncommon rushing threat in the NFL at the very least thanks to his 4.52 speed. Ridder (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) was a program-defining player at Cincinnati, where he was a highly successful four-year starter, and he'll likely get a shot to start in Atlanta even with Marcus Mariota the favorite to start in the short term.