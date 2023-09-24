Ridder completed 21 of 38 passes for 201 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss versus Detroit. He also rushed twice for three yards.

Ridder attempted a career-high 38 passes, and it was actually the most pass attempts by a Falcons quarterback since Arthur Smith took over. However, Ridder failed to produce much with the increased chances. He also saw a major regression in his running production, which is concerning. It seemed Atlanta made a concerted effort to call designed run plays for Ridder in Week 2, but that wasn't part of the plan in Week 3. Ridder doesn't need to be rostered in most standard leagues, but there have been some encouraging moments through three weeks.