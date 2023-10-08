Ridder completed 28 of 37 passes for 329 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added four carries for 10 yards and another score in the Falcons' 21-19 win over the Texans.

Ridder amassed a career-best yardage total and recorded his first 300-yard game in the process during the comeback win. The second-year pro had an integral role in the victory, completing five passes during the game-winning drive after the Texans' C.J. Stroud had driven Houston for a touchdown with under two minutes remaining. Part of the key to Ridder's productive day was his chemistry with gifted but little-used tight end Kyle Pitts, who he hit on a team-high seven occasions for 87 yards. Ridder also clicked frequently with top wideout Drake London (6-78) as the Texans forced the Falcons into more of a pass-centric attack than usual. Ridder's fantasy outlook remains somewhat modest due to head coach Arthur Smith's preference for a run-heavy offense, but he'll face a favorable matchup in a Week 6 visit from the Commanders.