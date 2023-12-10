Ridder completed 26 of 40 passes for 347 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Falcons' 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 15 yards and another score, committed two fumbles and lost one, and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Ridder had about as eventful a day as his final line implies, compiling a career-high yardage tally while also accounting for multiple touchdowns for the fourth time this season. Ridder and Drake London were the more lethal quarterback-receiver duo on the field by far Sunday, with the second-year wideout accounting for 10 of Ridder's completions and 172 of his yards. Ridder also connected with London for his late two-point conversion pass, and he came about four yards short of successfully orchestrating a game-winning Hail Mary with London as time expired. Ridder had failed to eclipsed 168 passing yards in either of his first two starts since his demotion, but Sunday's breakout affords him plenty of momentum going into a Week 15 road battle against the Panthers.