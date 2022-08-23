Ridder completed 10 of 13 passes for 143 yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets.
Ridder entered the game for the Falcons' fourth offensive possession and led the team on two effective drives prior to halftime. Though Atlanta had to settle for field goals on both occasions -- primarily the product of penalties -- Ridder showed the ability to push the ball deep by connecting for long gains of 34, 20, 18 and 17 yards to an assortment of backup skill position players. Despite the strong performance, Ridder figures to open the regular season as the backup to Marcus Mariota.