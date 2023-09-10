Ridder completed 15 of 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Ridder was efficient during his first action of 2023, but he wasn't asked to do much. Regardless, the 2022 third-round pick posted a 111.8 quarterback rating as the Falcons cruised to victory against a division rival. With a stout running game and plenty of talented playmakers around him, Ridder needs to continue to be efficient while limiting turnovers. If he does that, Atlanta has a great chance to pull out victories on a weekly basis. While that's good for the Falcons, it doesn't bode well for Ridder's fantasy profile moving forward.