Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Tuesday "we feel pretty strongly" that Ridder is "going to be our quarterback of the future," Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Coach Arthur Smith named Ridder as the team's starting QB in late March, two weeks after the team signed Taylor Heinicke to a two-year, $14 million contract. it sounds like the second-year pro is making a good impression in training camp, but there's still a lot that can go wrong with a third-round pick (2022) who has one of the better backups in the league behind him. Even if his standing atop the depth chart is truly secure this summer, Ridder won't be long for the starting job come September/October if he doesn't play well. He does have a bunch of things working in his favor, including ample collegiate experience as a starter, an Atlanta offensive line that improved greatly last year and a supporting cast of skill-position players that includes top-10 picks from each of the last three NFL Drafts (TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London, RB Bijan Robinson). It doesn't hurt to have the support of the team owner, though Blank is 80 years old and seemingly not quite as involved with the team's day-to-day operations as he once was.