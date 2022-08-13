Ridder completed 10 of 22 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 27-23 preseason win over the Lions. He also rushed six times for 59 yards.

Ridder's night was highlighted by a 21-yard touchdown to Jared Bernhardt to give Atlanta the lead with a minute-and-a-half left. The rookie third-rounder threw a one-yard score earlier in the game, and like starter Marcus Mariota, Ridder showed his wheels as a runner as well. In playing only the opening series, Mariota completed both his attempts for 36 yards and rushed three times for 23 yards and a touchdown. While Mariota could play more in the Falcons' next preseason game versus the Jets, Ridder's game-winning effort will make his progress interesting to track too.