Head coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday that Ridder will take over as Atlanta's starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game in New Orleans, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported during the Falcons' Week 14 bye that Ridder was in line to make his NFL debut Week 15, but it wasn't until Smith spoke to the media Monday before the team confirmed as much. Ridder will be displacing Marcus Mariota, who started the team's first 13 games before being placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a knee injury that will require surgery, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. The Falcons signed Logan Woodside off the Titans' practice squad over the weekend to add depth at quarterback, but he's not expected to seriously challenge Ridder for the starting job over the final four weeks of the season, barring an injury to the rookie. Ridder didn't play at any point before the bye week, but he showcased a dual-threat skill set in the preseason, completing 34 of 56 pass attempts for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying eight times for 58 yards across three appearances.