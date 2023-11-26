Ridder completed 13 of 21 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and added 30 rushing yards on seven carries in the Falcons' 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Ridder's return to the starting job was far from crisp, with the second-year signal-caller posting his third multi-interception tally of the campaign. However, Ridder was able to leverage his ground game, defense and a depleted Saints offense to help lead the Falcons to a much-needed win while failing to reach the 200-yard mark for the third time in a full game this season. Ridder showed very good rapport with top target Drake London and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson, but otherwise, the remaining Atlanta players that caught a pass combined for just five receptions and 45 yards. Ridder will aim to contribute much more through the air in a tough matchup against a stingy Jets secondary in a Week 13 road clash.