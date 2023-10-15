Ridder completed 28 of 47 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders. He also rushed twice for 18 yards.

Ridder threw for over 300 yards for a second straight game, but his overall performance was marred by a trio of turnovers. He started out hot, completing a couple of big passes on Atlanta's opening drive culminating in a nine-yard touchdown to Kyle Pitts, but Ridder hit a wall after that. After falling behind by double figures early in the second half, the Falcons clawed their way back, and Ridder made it a one-score game with a short touchdown connection to Jonnu Smith early in the final frame. However, Atlanta couldn't complete the comeback as Ridder threw two four-quarter interceptions. The turnovers are certainly concerning, but fantasy managers shouldn't overlook the fact that Ridder has thrown the ball 185 times over the past five weeks. This type of usage can certainly be conducive to fantasy production, but Ridder has been too inconsistent to trust on a regular basis.