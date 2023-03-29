Falcons head coach Arthur Smith named Ridder the team's starting quarterback to begin the 2023 campaign, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
After the acquisition of Taylor Heinicke, Rothstein reported that Ridder was still expected to be Atlanta's starter, but Smith confirmed that notion Tuesday. Smith's comments also suggest that the Falcons aren't targeting a quarterback with their No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Ridder took over for Marcus Mariota and started the final four games of the 2022 campaign, recording a 63.5 percent completion percentage, 708 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while totaling 16 rushing attempts for 64 yards. After losing his first two starts, Atlanta won back-to-back games to end the season, bringing optimism for the future, but Ridder did lose a fumble in each of those wins, marking the first turnovers of his career.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Ridder: Still viewed as Falcons' starter•
-
Falcons' Desmond Ridder: Leads team to Week 18 win•
-
Falcons' Desmond Ridder: Orchestrates game-winning drive•
-
Falcons' Desmond Ridder: More efficient in loss to Ravens•
-
Falcons' Desmond Ridder: Underwhelming debut•
-
Falcons' Desmond Ridder: Locked in to start rest of season•